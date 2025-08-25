Poignant service to salute war heroes and renovated RAF Spilsby airfield memorial

Poignant messages from relatives of war heroes were read at an emotional service held at the RAF Spilsby airfield memorial.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two and was held to commemorate the men and women of 207 Squadron RAF and 44 (Rhodesia) Squadron RAF who served as station personnel at Spilsby.

It also included the rededication of the memorial itself after the completion of a successful renovation project in which £19,000 was raised to save the landmark, stave off the threat of subsidence and secure its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of the war, Lancaster Bombers of 207 Squadron flew more than 6,000 individual sorties while carrying out 540 operational missions.

Standard-bearers and laid wreaths at the RAF Spilsby airfield memorial, where the service was held and which has been saved after a successful renovation project. (PHOTO BY: Karen Webb)

At least 562 men were killed while serving at RAF Spilsby, including 499 aircrew from 207 Squadron and 12 ground crew.

Moving moments during the service included the reading, by David Newall, of extracts from letters written by his father, Flight Engineer Les Newall, who was stationed at Spilsby.

Eighty-eight-year-old Ray Williams touched the hearts of all those listening when he spoke of the loss of his father, Arthur Haydn Davis, while he was a boy growing up in Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as part of the rededication, Ruth Ryan gave a reading entitled ‘The Meaning Of A Memorial’ and spoke of the loss of her relative, Kenneth Sansom.

Paul Valleley, chairman of the Friends Of RAF Spilsby group, reads a message of welcome to all at the service. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photography)

A total of 120 people gathered at the memorial, just outside the village of Great Steeping, for the service, which was organised by the Friends of RAF Spilsby group, which has 1,600 followers on Facebook.

The group is responsible for the memorial’s upkeep, which was installed by the former 207 Squadron Association in 2012.

The Friends chairman, Paul Valleley, welcomed all before Canon Peter Coates presided over the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wreaths were laid by Squadron Leader Chris Bicknell and Warrant Officer Stu Clarke, representing 207 Squadron.

Other wreaths were placed by Walter Downes, for the 44 Squadron Association, John Cotton, for the Royal Air Forces Association’s armourers branch, Suzanne Scott, the chair of the Spilsby branch of the Royal British Legion, and Couns Terry Taylor and Liz Day, the mayor, representing Spilsby Town Council.

In his concluding message, the event organiser, Kevin Mapley thanked those who had shared in turning another page in the story of the wartime airfield, and he praised the dedication of the volunteer members of the Friends group.

After the service, a cream tea reception was held at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby. And the following day, the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight, based at RAF Coningsby, flew over the memorial in tribute.