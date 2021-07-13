Poppy appeal in crisis as search for organiser continues in Spilsby

Spilsby branch of the Royal British Legion need a new Poppy Appeal organiser.

In 2019, the Spilsby and district branch raised over £16,000 and the organiser was awarded the Sheppard Trophy for the most improved performance throughout the Poppy Appeal in Lincolnshire.

However, last year the branch only managed to raise just under £5,000 due to Covid restrictions and the fact members were unable to run stalls at Sainsbury's,

Funds collected by the Co-op and the Factory Shop were also sent directly to London.

"The forthcoming poppy appeal may seem a long way off but planning for it starts early," explained Denis Chandler, chairman, Spilsby and District RBL.

"This year the Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion is without a Poppy Appeal Organiser, which means there will be no one to organise putting boxes into our shops. prepare the boxes for door-to-door collectors or to man the stalls where allowed in the supermarkets.

"If we cannot fill the post we will have no Poppy Appeal in Spilsby this year.

"It will be a very sad day that Spilsby cannot contribute to the Appeal and leave the good people of the town without a place to locally buy their poppies."

Last year, Mr Chandler stood in but this was only temporary solution, he said.

The PAO would need to be a member of the RBL but any applicant can join the Legion as they do not need to have served in the forces.

Full training will be given with support from the county organiser.

"There must also be other Legion members in the area who are not on Spilsby's register, or with whom we are not in regular contact, who may be willing to take on this role," said Mr Chandler.