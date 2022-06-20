All the winners and those who were 'highly-commended' in the Pride of Boston Awards, with chairman of the Civic Group, Dudley Bryant, far left, and MP Matt Warman, far right.

The Pride of Boston Awards, run by the Civic Group of Boston Preservation Trust, was held at Fydell House on Friday.

"We aim to highlight the best of Boston’s historic town centre and others in the Borough of Boston,” said Dudley Bryant MBE – chairman of the group.

"One of the key elements to this is the improvement and regular maintenance of our buildings which give a first impression to business customers whether they be local residents or visitors to our town.”

Winner Shane Gray, who renovated the historic former bank at 7, High Street, Boston.

The Civic Group surveyed the frontages of town centre shops, offices, leisure premises and street scenes to identify the best. There were 30 nominations this year, with the winners presented with their awards by MP Matt Warman.

Overall winner on the night was Shane Gray for his renovation of the former bank located at 7, High Street. Judges were particularly impressed at how the works managed to retain ‘important architectural features’ at this historic building – which is now rented by an insurance company.

Mr Gray also took second place for his ‘first class renovation’ of Custom House, at 12, South Street, including the coat of arms.

Taking third place was the renovation of Exchange Buildings in Market Place, which dates back to 1772. The building was historically used as council offices and a police station.

The winning renovation of the historic former bank building, at 7, High Street, Boston. Photo by Julie Perrot.

The following were all ‘Highly Commended’ at the awards:

Savoy Cinema, in West Street, for its ‘tasteful refurbishment’.

The new houses of 1 and 1A, Thorold Street – Boston Stump for the traditional design which matches the surroundings, and Chris Taylor for carrying out the work.

Boston in Bloom for its sheep silhouette display on Bargate End roundabout.

Dudley Bryant, chairman of Civic Group, and Matt Warman MP, present the first place shield to winner Shane Gray (centre).

Chattertons solicitors, and Wilcox and Carter, both of Wide Bargate, and Nationwide Building Society, in the Market Place, for the ‘regular maintenance and presentation’ of their buildings.

Runners-up were Crumbs, of Dolphin Lane, Maudes Jewellers, of Petticoat Lane, Mountains Butchers, of High Street, and Albert’s Hong Kong Restaurant, of West Street.

Leanne Day of Chattertons, accepting their Highly Commended certificate in the Pride of Boston Awards 2022.

Lauren Taylor, accepts the highly commended award for the new build houses of 1 and 1A in Thorold Street, Boston.