Project to help protect Lincolnshire heritage sites extended into second year

Local Listing Campaign artwork.

The Lincolnshire Local Listing Campaign website is an initiative led by the Heckington-based charity Heritage Lincolnshire.

It allows communities to identify the most significant local heritage assets across the county to be nominated for inclusion on new Local Lists of Heritage Assets, ensuring they are a consideration to planning authorities when making decisions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, thanks to project partner Lincolnshire County Council, it is to run until March 31, 2023.

Across Lincolnshire, communities have so far nominated more than 440 sites to be featured on the website.

Nominations will be collated and sent to planning authorities to be assessed for inclusion on their Local List of Heritage Assets. Those that do not merit inclusion will still form part of the Historic Environment Record, which is run by Lincolnshire County Council.

Project officer for Heritage Lincolnshire Felix Mayle said: “The extension to the lifecycle of the website is fantastic news for the project. The reception from local communities has been positive, many have a desire to better protect their local heritage with the Local Listing Campaign being a way for them to have their say on what is important through the website.”