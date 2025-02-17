'Proud' campaign to buy and restore historic hall in Louth falls at final hurdle

A community campaign to save one of the most historic buildings in Louth has fallen at the final hurdle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local people banded together to try and preserve the Royal British Legion Hall, on Northgate, as a social hub and prevent it being sold to a commercial concern.

They were successful in persuading East Lindsey District Council to name the 162-year-old building as an asset of community value, which delayed its sale by six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And campaigners launched the Your Hall group to try and raise enough funds to buy the hall, restore it and safeguard its use for the community.

Louth Royal British Legion Hall dates back to 1860 and was one of the town's social hubs for many years. (PHOTO BY: TES Property Ltd)

But now they have had to accept defeat because their admirable fundraising total of £40,000 fell well short of the asking price of £250,000 by the January 31 deadline and was not deemed to be “a competitive offer”.

Nikki Wheeldon, of the Your Hall group, told the BBC: “We’ve been unbelievably impressed with the support of people and the local community getting involved.

"We had a series of very-nearly moments and came close to securing enough funding. But we are still incredibly proud of the amount the group did raise and what we managed to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-storey building was built in 1863 and was first used as a school and then as a drill hall. It became a cinema until 1946 when the Legion took it over.

As it deteriorated, it was closed because only two of the many rooms inside – the kitchen and main hall – were fit for use.

The initial campaign, launched in 2023, to save the hall was led by local man James Irvine, who said at the time: “It has been mothballed, but we want to turn it back into a community hall.

"I grew up in Louth and have wonderful memories of time spent at the hall. It was a vital, flexible social hub that gave so much to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To make this work, we need the building to be making money every hour it’s open.

"For example, the rooms could be rented out to individuals or services, or maybe there could be a community cafe to generate income.”

The estate agents behind the sale of the building are TES Property Ltd, of Louth. It remains on the market, according to the firm’s website.