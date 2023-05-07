Rain or shine, Sleaford area celebrates the King's coronation in style

Sleaford area celebrated the King's Coronation on Saturday with a special event on Boston Road Recreation Ground.

Kicked off by the Town Crier and Mayor of Sleaford Coun Linda Edwards-Shea, there was a big screen showing the Coronation ceremony, a fancy dress fun run, stalls, food and drink and lots of entertainment on the main stage, organised by the Town Council.

The heavens opened for the fun run but it still went ahead and despite a couple of further showers, people stuck it out, determined to mark this day in history.

Proceedings were rounded off with tribute act Planet Abba.

Meanwhile surrounding villages geared up for their own street parties, including Swaton, who held theirs in a barn due to the rain.

Holdingham Grange care home had 140 guests to a special party with home made bunting, a singer, dancing and lots of food. The residents had completed a coronation jigsaw and visitors added their well wishes to the new king in a special book to be sent to Buckingham Palace.

Rainbow Stars support hub for young people with autism and special needs have adopted the town's railway station garden and got various other local organisations to help fill the raised beds and decorate them on a Royal theme for rail travellers to enjoy.

Jane Peck from Rainbow Stars said: "We feel the beds are for everyone and have done them on a number of themes through the year.

"We thought why not get the community involved this time and even the train driver said it makes his journey much nicer."

Rainbow Stars filled a bed, as did the Rotary Club of Sleaford, Sleaford Scouts, Guides and Brownies, plus children of William Alvey School. There is also a mosaic by one of the Rainbow Stars trustees, while children at Rainbow Stars made flags and crowns on stakes to plant in the garden.

1 . Sleaford area celebrate the King's Coronation Patriotic Sleaford revellers enjoying Planet Abba.:Sleaford area celebrate the King's Coronation Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . Sleaford area celebrate the King's Coronation Volunteers who helped put on the coronation event at Holdingham Grange. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . Sleaford area celebrate the King's Coronation Holdingham Grange invited the 137 guests to sign a visitor's book with best wishes for the new King which will be sent to Buckingham Palace. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . Sleaford area celebrate the King's Coronation Syaff and residents completed this King's Coronation jigsaw. Photo: Andy Hubbert