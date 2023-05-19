Register
Rededication of wartime memorial in Ruskington church

A rededication service will take placeat 11am on June 10 in Ruskington’s All Saints Church for a memorial to the 1st Airborne Reconnaissance Squadron, which was based in the village before flying to the Battle of Arnhem in the Second World War.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th May 2023, 09:57 BST
There will be a rededication of the memorial at Ruskington parish church.
There will be a rededication of the memorial at Ruskington parish church.

At 12.15pm a book on the squadron in Arnhem by Frank Sharp, a 97-year-old veteran of the Arnhem Squadron will be presented to Mark Bamford of the Sleaford Museum where copies of research archives into the squadron are kept.

A reenactment group will be in Ruskington the same weekend and there will be a parade of Second World War ‘Recce’ Jeeps to and around Sleaford in the afternoon.