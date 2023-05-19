Rededication of wartime memorial in Ruskington church
A rededication service will take placeat 11am on June 10 in Ruskington’s All Saints Church for a memorial to the 1st Airborne Reconnaissance Squadron, which was based in the village before flying to the Battle of Arnhem in the Second World War.
At 12.15pm a book on the squadron in Arnhem by Frank Sharp, a 97-year-old veteran of the Arnhem Squadron will be presented to Mark Bamford of the Sleaford Museum where copies of research archives into the squadron are kept.
A reenactment group will be in Ruskington the same weekend and there will be a parade of Second World War ‘Recce’ Jeeps to and around Sleaford in the afternoon.