Restored guardroom and aviation paintings unveiled at former RAF Binbrook

​Three decades after it closed, the guardroom at the former RAF Binbrook site has reopened and two historically significant aviation paintings by David Shepherd CBE, FRSA, FGRA have been unveiled as they find their permanent home with distribution charity His Church.

Since 2007, His Church has operated from the site, acquiring Hangar 3, a 50,000 Square foot C-Type Aircraft Hangar, which is now the largest charitable operations and logistic centre of its type in Europe, according to the BBC.

In 2019, His Church acquired ‘Brookenby Park House, one of the ‘H Blocks’, before also acquiring the former Station Headquarters Medical Centre and Guardroom in 2020.

Richard Humphrey, Director of Operations for His Church said: “Sadly, these magnificent historic buildings were dilapidated, through misuse and neglect when His Church acquired them. However, firstly the SHQ (opened October 2022) and now the Guardroom have been fully restored to – in the words of many distinguished guests – their former glories.”

The Guardroom was officially reopened by Air Chief Marshal The Lord Peach KG GBE, KCB, DL, who commended His Church’s efforts. He said: “I have been very deeply touched visiting His Church, who do so much for so many around the country from a place of great significance, where many sacrifices were made.

Referring specifically to the Guardroom, he said ”Tonight is not about history, tonight is about bringing things back to life to give people hope.”

Around 50 special guests were invited by His Church President Trevor Cockings MBE, including Air Chief Marshall Sir Michael and Lady Elizabeth Graydon; Air Commodore Jake Jarron; The High Sherriff of Lincolnshire Phillip Dymoke; Nicky van der Drift, OBE, CEO International Bomber Command Centre; Maggie Appleton MBE, CEO of the RAF Museum; David Harrigan MBE, Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire; Lt Col Phil Morgan, Commanding Officer of the Infantry Training Centre; Samantha Bunn, Commanding Officer RAF Police, RAF Waddington; Paul McGuire, SWO RAF Honington; John Willis, Regimental Sargeant Major 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment; Bruce Crompton, Amazing War Stories Presenter; and Mandy Shepherd, distinguished artist and daughter of David Shepherd.

Air Chief Marshall Sir Michael and Mandy Shepherd unveiled the David Shepherd paintings - ‘Winter 43, Somewhere in England’ and ‘Q for Queenie – Forgotten Friend’ – in the fully restored Station Headquarters Building, where

Sir Michael Graydon, a close friend of the Shepherd family, echoed Lord Peach’s sentiments about His Church breathing life back into the RAF Binbrook site at a time when so many RAF Stations are closing down.

He then said that the paintings are a “tribute to his great friend David Shepherd, to the men and women who flew in World War II from this station and also a tribute to something special, which is Bomber Command” and that it was marvellous that the paintings are here in Lincolnshire, which is the Bomber Command County.

Mandy Shephard said all four of his daughters felt the paintings had found their rightful home with His Church at former RAF Binbrook, adding: “I am incredibly emotional, especially as the paintings were part of the family collection and I know my father would have been so proud of everybody sat in the room on the evening.”

His Church provides full transport and logistics solutions for surplus food clothing and supplies. The Charity has redistributed more than 50 million meals to vulnerable people since 2004 and have sent aid to 37 countries around the world, supporting a network of over 3,000 charitable organisations.

1 . mmrp-08-05-24-guard room opening-CENupload.JPEG Mandy Shepherd and Sir Michal Graydon. Image: His Church Photo: His Church

2 . mmrp-08-05-24-guard room opening 4-CENupload.JPEG Mandy Shepherd unveiled the paintings. Image: His Church Photo: His Church

3 . mmrp-08-05-24-guard room opening 2-CENupload.JPEG The Lord Peach officially reopened the Guardroom. Image: His Church Photo: His Church