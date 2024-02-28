Restored historic building in Boston is recognised through construction and property award

Blenkin Memorial Hall in Boston has been recognised at the Greater Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards 2023 as the historic community space marks one year since it reopened its doors.

The transformation of the hall, which is a Boston Town Deal project delivered by Parish of Boston, was made possible by £810,000 from the Towns Fund as well as match funding to provide a multi-functional space with the community at the heart of all it offers.

Viridis Building Services Ltd, the Mechanical Engineering specialists who worked on the restoration and development of the hall, won the Development Project of the Year (under £5million) for their work on the project.

The historic hall, which sits in the shadow of the Stump, has been a community hub in Boston for over a century - opening its doors in 1893.

A spokesperson for Blenkin Memorial Hall said: “The repair, renovation and redevelopment of the hall is an important part of Boston’s plan to enhance existing community hubs.

“One of the key features of the restoration was the environmental aspects of the project, not only carrying out works that are sympathetic to the original features of the building but incorporating new technologies.

“A new heat source pump system has been installed alongside LED lighting, with communal spaces operating via sensors. The hall’s electricity comes from low carbon technology to ensure that the Parish is doing its bit in aiming for a carbon neutral future.”

"Since reopening its doors, the rejuvenated hall has seen significant use by the local community, with dance classes amongst the activities provided in the space. And, Boston College also offers regular sessions which offer numeracy and literacy skills through crafts in the hall.”

The restoration of Blenkin Memorial Hall has also enabled the Parish of Boston to develop its song school and extend the role of Director of Music, John Lyon, so more outreach can be achieved in Boston’s numerous schools and colleges. Music lessons are held in the hall, and work is taking place with schools including choral classes for two local primary schools. The Director of Music is currently working with six local primary schools and two secondary schools.

In addition, the development of the hall has provided space for mentoring, coaching and life skills by providing individual and group workshops.

The Blenkin Memorial Hall was officially opened in September 2023 by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

Chris Ladner, Resources Manager, for the Parish of Boston commented: “It is wonderful for Virdis and the Parish of Boston to be recognised for the development of the space which aims to support our community in many different ways.”

Neil Kempster, Chair of Boston Town Deal said: “The restoration of Blenkin Memorial Hall has enabled a historic space to be carefully repaired and rejuvenated to offer a fantastic community space for local people to enjoy.

“It is great to see the work carried out by Virdis to be recognised in this way, and it reflects the sensitive way in which the heritage of the building has been respected through the improvement work.

“Thanks to the Town Deal funding the hall is now enjoying regular use by local people, and once again, has reclaimed its role as an important community hub for Boston.”

The Blenkin Memorial Hall has a hall and office space which can be hired on a hourly/daily rate. To find out more, contact [email protected] or call the Parish Office via (01205) 310929.

1 . HRH visit 4.jpg Princess Anne officially opening the restored building last year. Photo: UGC

2 . Blenkin Side view 1.jpg Blenkin Memorial Hall in Boston is located down Wormgate. Photo: ugc