Saying a final farewell to Her Majesty

Parishioners observing the state funeral of HM The Queen at St Denys' Church on Monday.

Residents were encouraged to gather to watch the funeral together in locations such as churches, care homes and cinemas and a big screen was erected in St Denys’ Church in Sleaford for local parishioners.

A commemorative service was also held at the church on Sunday evening which coincided with a national one minute’s silence.

Other screens were set up in Lincoln castle and cathedral for people to attend.

Hannah Lucy Brennan (right) holding the poster from Ashdene residents and staff when she visited Buckingham Palace last week.

The state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey and Police Constable Warren Peachey was nominated to represent Lincolnshire Police at the historic event.

He said: “I feel a sense of immense sadness which comes with the loss of someone who has always been a part of my life.

"It’s a special honour to be given the opportunity to represent Lincolnshire Police."

He said it was a chance to pay his respects and offer thanks for her tireless service. “She was an inspiring example of selfless duty and public service, with the ability to speak kind words and encouragement to promote peace.

The specially crafted wreath by children of Kaleidoscope Kids Club.

He added: “For the past 22 years, and especially on this momentous occasion, I couldn’t be prouder to wear the Crown on my uniform in recognition of my service and dedication to Her Majesty the Queen, and this great country.”

At 11.55am, at the end of the funeral service, a two-minute silence was observed across the UK.

Tributes and condolences have continued to pour in.

Last week, Sleaford beauty queen Hannah Lucy Brennan joined a group of pageant queens from across the country in London to help raise money for Alzheimer’s.

She said: “After the awful news of the Queen’s passing, we walked to Buckingham Palace. I work at Ashdene Care Home and I made a poster full of messages and condolences from residents, staff and residents family.” She laid the poster with other tributes and messages at the palace.