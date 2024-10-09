Schools across the county were invited to participate on Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th October. Activities to teach the children about recycling, yoga workshops and biodiversity were all included.
A number of Lincolnshire based organisations attended including British Chlorophyll from the Blankney Estates, who gave children an overview of life on a country estate in Lincolnshire as well as teaching them about British chlorophyll and the process of extracting the natural food colouring. Heckington Windmill showed children the milling process from wheat to flour, Dyson Farms discussed strawberry production, and RAF Coningsby STEM team gave the children practical hands on-tasks STEM tasks and led discussions with members of the Royal Air Force around flying.
Ladies from Pigs, a not-for-profit who educate children about farming, made Lincolnshire sausage meat patties from scratch and taught the children how to identify British produce in shops.
Lincolnshire Day schools event
Kids had a go at outdoor activities including archery run by Lincoln based On Point Archery
Lincolnshire Day schools event
Fairburns Eggs showed children 'the journey of an egg'
Lincolnshire Day schools event
Lincolnshire Day schools event
Lincolnshire Day schools event
Fun outdoors at the Lincolnshire Showground
