Scooter day zooming into Dogdkye Pumping Station
The steam and diesel engines at the historic Dogdyke Pumping Station at Tattershall Bridge will be in action again on Sunday 7 July between 12.30 and 4.30pm, along with a display of Scooters, and local scooter owners are invited to join in on the day with their machines including a variety of dates and models.
Dogdyke’s unique 1856 Bradley and Craven steam engine will be at work, powering the large wooden scoop wheel that once drained the land around Tattershall and Coningsby.
The 1940 Lincoln built Ruston and Hornsby oil powering the 24inch Gwynnes’ centrifugal pump will also be operating.
Refreshments are available and in the pump attendant’s cottage there is a museum featuring the history of land drainage.
The site has ample car parking, accessible toilets and is wheelchair friendly. Dogs on leads are also welcome.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome to support the preservation of the site.
Access is by Bridge Farm, east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle Road, LN4 4JG.
For more information, visit www.dogdyke.com or call 07464 948549.