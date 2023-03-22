A new sculpture commemorating Boston’s role in the Pilgrim and Puritan story is planned for outside the town’s Stump church.

Church Close in Boston, with the library pictured left, and the church on the right. Image: Google

Arts organisation Transported has applied to Boston Borough Council to place two 52cm sculptures of of Pilgrim Women on a 90cm stone plinth on Church Close outside the library.

Documents submitted to the council said the organisation was working with the authority to “explore the town’s Pilgrim themes” in light of the 2020 Pilgrim Mayflower anniversary and in the run-up to the 2030 Puritan anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sculptures were created by artist Rachel Carter who ran a series of weaving workshops in the county, engaging with women from both immigrant and non-immigrant backgrounds.

The bronze figures.

As part of the project, Rachel was scanned in Tudor clothing using digital technology and a 3D print was then cast in bronze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two female figures are bound together based on the community-made woven cords, which were stiffened with wax to stiffen and hold them before being cast in bronze.

A report to the council said: “The sculpture represents an important historical narrative with significant local meaning.

“As public art and commemoration, it resonates with the landmark Church of St Botolph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is hoped the bronze sculpture will be sited near the Stump.

“When seen and experienced from within the church grounds, the statue will provoke interest without diminishing the special interest and significance of the Grade I listed Church.”

The land is owned by the church who have given permission for the sculpture to be installed.

Advertisement

Advertisement