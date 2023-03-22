Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
29 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
57 minutes ago Major price hike to Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list

Sculpture planned for site near to Boston's iconic Stump church

A new sculpture commemorating Boston’s role in the Pilgrim and Puritan story is planned for outside the town’s Stump church.

By Daniel Jaines
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT
Church Close in Boston, with the library pictured left, and the church on the right. Image: Google
Church Close in Boston, with the library pictured left, and the church on the right. Image: Google
Church Close in Boston, with the library pictured left, and the church on the right. Image: Google

Arts organisation Transported has applied to Boston Borough Council to place two 52cm sculptures of of Pilgrim Women on a 90cm stone plinth on Church Close outside the library.

Documents submitted to the council said the organisation was working with the authority to “explore the town’s Pilgrim themes” in light of the 2020 Pilgrim Mayflower anniversary and in the run-up to the 2030 Puritan anniversary.

The sculptures were created by artist Rachel Carter who ran a series of weaving workshops in the county, engaging with women from both immigrant and non-immigrant backgrounds.

Most Popular
The bronze figures.
The bronze figures.
The bronze figures.

As part of the project, Rachel was scanned in Tudor clothing using digital technology and a 3D print was then cast in bronze.

The two female figures are bound together based on the community-made woven cords, which were stiffened with wax to stiffen and hold them before being cast in bronze.

A report to the council said: “The sculpture represents an important historical narrative with significant local meaning.

“As public art and commemoration, it resonates with the landmark Church of St Botolph.

It is hoped the bronze sculpture will be sited near the Stump.
It is hoped the bronze sculpture will be sited near the Stump.
It is hoped the bronze sculpture will be sited near the Stump.

“When seen and experienced from within the church grounds, the statue will provoke interest without diminishing the special interest and significance of the Grade I listed Church.”

The land is owned by the church who have given permission for the sculpture to be installed.

The work has previously been displayed in the Collection, in Lincoln.

Boston Borough Council