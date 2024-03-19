Season opens at Woodhall Spa museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The museum will then be open every Tuesday to Saturday until the end of October, with opening hours 10.30am to 4pm; last admission at 3.30pm.

As usual, as well as the main museum exhibits there will be a Temporary Exhibition, which will be changed several times during the season. The opening exhibition is devoted to Major ‘Gentleman Jim’ Almonds, from Stixwould, one of the 12 founding members of the SAS.

For those who missed this exhibition during October, this will be another chance to look at the early life of this local hero who had the most incredible wartime experiences, which have been depicted in the television series SAS Rogue Heroes.

​Evacuee children. Library image provided by The Cottage Museum

In the main museum, the Collections Team has delved into the archives for items to use in this year's displays. Their searching has produced clothing accessories and related memorabilia, which would have been worn by Woodhall Spa residents stretching as far back as the Edwardian period. In addition, metal gardening implements used during those times will also be on show.

The room devoted to the second world war has also been refreshed, using artefacts currently kept in store. When going to the museum don't forget to visit the Wield's photographic dark room, where all the objects have been given an in depth clean during the closed season.

The first major event of this season will be the Spring Talk, which will take place at the Golf Hotel on Saturday April 13, starting at 2.30pm, with doors opening at 2pm. The speaker is Ken Argent who will talk about his life as an evacuee.

In 1942, as a five year old boy from Hornchurch in Essex, he was evacuated and away from home for three years. The experience was life changing and Ken will explain in this entertaining talk how he ended up going from Hornchurch to Horncastle, with many stops along the way.

Tickets cost £7, including refreshments, and are on sale via the Museum website. They are also available from the Museum Reception during opening hours.