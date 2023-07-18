Sheep and wool day at Dogdyke

​A Sheep and Wool day is coming up in Tattershall Bridge in celebration of Lincolnshire’s breed of sheep.

A Lincoln Longwool.

The event, held at the Dogdyke Pumping Station to celebrate the Lincoln Longwool, will be held on Sunday August 6 between 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

There will be an exhibition of a range of wool crafts with spinning, crochet work, knitting, nålbinding (a craft older than crochet work and knitting), peg loom rug making (using Alpaca wool) Pin loom weaving, wet felting, and pin felting, as well as a spinner and display from the Lincoln Longwool Sheep Breeders’ Association, and wool crafts by Karen Lane of ‘Lincs in Stiches’.

The historic 1856 Bradley and Craven land drainage engine will be in steam, powering the large wooden scoop wheel pump, and the Lincoln built 1940 Ruston and Hornsby diesel engine and Gwynnes’ centrifugal pump will also be at work.

You can also visit the museum in the pump attendant’s cottage featuring the history of land drainage.

Children’s games are in the grounds and refreshments will be available.

Admission is free but donations are welcome to support the preservation of the site.

