Sheep and Wool Day at pumping station museum

Lincolnshire Longwool sheep feature in a special event at the historic Dogdyke Steam Pumping Station.

They will be part of the Sheep and Wool Day family event at the visitor attraction which features a range of textile crafts including weaving, spinning, felting and crochet work.

The crafts are organised by Karen Lane of Lincs in Stiches and present both a colourful exhibition with finished products, items being produced and the opportunity to ‘have-a-go’.

Marcus and Rebekah Glass bring some of their Lincoln Longwool Sheep, the county’s breed, which brought such wealth to Lincolnshire in the Middle Ages and were exported all over the world in the nineteenth century.

There will be spinning and weaving demonstrations too.

Dogdyke’s unique land drainage engines, the Bradley and Craven steam engine of 1856 and the Lincoln built 1940 Ruston and Hornsby oil engine will be in operation for visitors to view as well. There is also a small museum in the Pump Attendant’s cottage, as well as a refreshment room with home made cakes and biscuits. Outside is a bric-a-brac and tombola stall, plants and produce table and children’s games.

Admission is free, donations welcomed, and it will be open between 12.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday (August 3).

The Pumping Station can be found just off the A153, Sleaford to Horncastle Road, next to Tattershall Bridge.