Heckington Mill volunteer Gordon Parker milling oats at the harvest weekend. Photo: Mick FoxHeckington Mill volunteer Gordon Parker milling oats at the harvest weekend. Photo: Mick Fox
Sheep, shire horses and vintage machinery at windmill’s harvest weekend

By Andy Hubbert
Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:15 BST
Heckington Windmill held its harvest family fun day last weekend with lots to do for all.

The event on Sunday September 29 featured activities and exhibitions for all the family, with a shire horses demonstration, vintage tractors, steam and barn engines.

You could watch the volunteers milling flour and demonstrating making bread.

There were also Lincolnshire rare breed sheep as well as spinning and weaving to show where the wool goes. This month sees the heritage attraction open for its Halloween Weekend on Friday to Sunday October 25-27. Between 11am and 4pm there will be pumpkins, spiders, competitions and a special hunt around the grounds for the children.

8 Sail Brewery will also be holding an Oktoberfest beer festival over the same weekend.

Lulu the shire horse with Sam Wright. Photo: Mick Fox

Left, Louisa and Natalie Robinson making cookies. Photo: Mick Fox

Brian Goddard with his display of hand tools. Photo: Mick Fox

Ready for that cuppa in the mill yard at Heckington. L-R Julie Munday, ‘Ted’ and Nigel Munday. Photo: Mick Fox

