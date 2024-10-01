Sheep, shire horses and vintage machinery at windmill’s harvest weekend

The event on Sunday September 29 featured activities and exhibitions for all the family, with a shire horses demonstration, vintage tractors, steam and barn engines.
You could watch the volunteers milling flour and demonstrating making bread.
There were also Lincolnshire rare breed sheep as well as spinning and weaving to show where the wool goes. This month sees the heritage attraction open for its Halloween Weekend on Friday to Sunday October 25-27. Between 11am and 4pm there will be pumpkins, spiders, competitions and a special hunt around the grounds for the children.
8 Sail Brewery will also be holding an Oktoberfest beer festival over the same weekend.
