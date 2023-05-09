Register
Coronation party at Wellingore. L-R Lewis Stevenson, Kateryna Shevchnko, Amy Brook, Elsa Brook-Stevenson 7, James Stevenson, Isaac Brook-Stevenson 3Coronation party at Wellingore. L-R Lewis Stevenson, Kateryna Shevchnko, Amy Brook, Elsa Brook-Stevenson 7, James Stevenson, Isaac Brook-Stevenson 3
Coronation party at Wellingore. L-R Lewis Stevenson, Kateryna Shevchnko, Amy Brook, Elsa Brook-Stevenson 7, James Stevenson, Isaac Brook-Stevenson 3

Sleaford area communities show how to party for King's coronation

Communities in and around Sleaford showed how to party to King Charles III’s coronation as they celebrated with a raft of events around the area.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 9th May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:06 BST

There were at least four street parties in Sleaford, along with other tea party events in Metheringham, Heckington, Wellingore, Scredington, Aisby and Digby, a picnic at Rauceby Hall and a gala on Ruskington playing field to name a few.

The gala at Ruskington was the biggest event the village has held for years, with everything from fancy dress, to football matches, a dog show and dancers. But one of the highlights was the new sport of ‘sausage slinging’. Children, woman and men were all invited in their categories to take a turn to hurl a sausage as far as they could, to be measured by organisers Joseph Wilson and Bradley Greenwood, who also happen to be world egg throwing champions!

Meanwhile there was May pole dancing, live music and a performance by Digby School choir at a popular event around Digby’s village hall and Red Lion pub.

There was an enormous street party the length of Fen Road in Metheringham, with music, games, food and a vintage fire engine to excite the community. While at Aisby village hall the whole community crammed in for a massive tea party. At Scredington the residents brought out their tables and chairs, but also a bunting decorated arch and red carpet on Church Lane. There was even a throne for people to take their selfie.

Everyone enjoyed themselves taking part in the countrywide celebration.

Wellingore's coronation party. L-R Laura Kenyon and Amy Kopsidas with L-R Freddie Kenyon 5, Oliver Kenyon 3, Leo Kopsidas 6 and Alexander Kopsidas 3

1. L-R Laura Kenyon and Amy Kopsidas with L-R Freddie Kenyon 5, Oliver Kenyon 3, Leo Kopsidas 6 and Alexander Kopsidas 3

Wellingore's coronation party. L-R Laura Kenyon and Amy Kopsidas with L-R Freddie Kenyon 5, Oliver Kenyon 3, Leo Kopsidas 6 and Alexander Kopsidas 3 Photo: David Dawson

The coronation party at Wellingore in full swing.

2. MSSP-070523-1.jpg

The coronation party at Wellingore in full swing. Photo: David Dawson

Winchelsea School choir perform at Ruskington's coronation fun day.

3.

Winchelsea School choir perform at Ruskington's coronation fun day. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Dave and Deb Rigby of South Lincs Church were inviting people to plant giant sunflower seeds on their stall at Ruskington's coronation fun day.

4.

Dave and Deb Rigby of South Lincs Church were inviting people to plant giant sunflower seeds on their stall at Ruskington's coronation fun day. Photo: Andy Hubbert

