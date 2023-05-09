Communities in and around Sleaford showed how to party to King Charles III’s coronation as they celebrated with a raft of events around the area.

There were at least four street parties in Sleaford, along with other tea party events in Metheringham, Heckington, Wellingore, Scredington, Aisby and Digby, a picnic at Rauceby Hall and a gala on Ruskington playing field to name a few.

The gala at Ruskington was the biggest event the village has held for years, with everything from fancy dress, to football matches, a dog show and dancers. But one of the highlights was the new sport of ‘sausage slinging’. Children, woman and men were all invited in their categories to take a turn to hurl a sausage as far as they could, to be measured by organisers Joseph Wilson and Bradley Greenwood, who also happen to be world egg throwing champions!

Meanwhile there was May pole dancing, live music and a performance by Digby School choir at a popular event around Digby’s village hall and Red Lion pub.

There was an enormous street party the length of Fen Road in Metheringham, with music, games, food and a vintage fire engine to excite the community. While at Aisby village hall the whole community crammed in for a massive tea party. At Scredington the residents brought out their tables and chairs, but also a bunting decorated arch and red carpet on Church Lane. There was even a throne for people to take their selfie.

Everyone enjoyed themselves taking part in the countrywide celebration.

1 . L-R Laura Kenyon and Amy Kopsidas with L-R Freddie Kenyon 5, Oliver Kenyon 3, Leo Kopsidas 6 and Alexander Kopsidas 3 Wellingore's coronation party. L-R Laura Kenyon and Amy Kopsidas with L-R Freddie Kenyon 5, Oliver Kenyon 3, Leo Kopsidas 6 and Alexander Kopsidas 3 Photo: David Dawson

2 . MSSP-070523-1.jpg The coronation party at Wellingore in full swing. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Winchelsea School choir perform at Ruskington's coronation fun day. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . Dave and Deb Rigby of South Lincs Church were inviting people to plant giant sunflower seeds on their stall at Ruskington's coronation fun day. Photo: Andy Hubbert

