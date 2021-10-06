Sleaford-area pub honoured for Second World War past

The pub was a popular watering hole among members of the 1st Airborne Reconnaissance Squadron (1st AB Recce) while they were billeted in the village in 1944.

The squadron would go on to be involved in Operation Market Garden in Arnhem, in the Netherlands. Out of about 250 men, only 30 returned and when they arrived back in the village, they went straight to the Shoulder of Mutton Inn (which had already closed for the night, but was re-opened for them).