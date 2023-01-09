Sleaford Castle development project set to move forward

Local heritage enthusiasts are optimistic that plans to make the town’s castle site more accessible will come to fruition this year.

Mayor of Sleaford, Cllr Linda Edwards-Shea at the unveiling of the new sign at Castlefield.

Garry Titmus has been leading a group of town councillors, volunteers, archaeologists and historians in a bid to raise Sleaford Castle’s profile on the heritage tourism map.

A new interpretation sign at the entrance to Castlefield was unveiled in the summer by the Mayor of Sleaford and Mr Titmus said they now have greater recognition of the importance and potential of the castle to Sleaford. “We also have a clear and achievable plan for the future of the project,” he said.

"Quite frankly, 2022 has not been the best of years but for Sleaford Castle, 2023 could turn out to be much better.”

A detailed funding bid for improvements to the site was made to the Town Council in October, but a decision was deferred until funding pressures were clearer.

It has now been agreed that funds already held by the Town Council for the Sleaford Castle Heritage Group will be used for mini excavations and to drill for soil samples around Easter 2023.

A new proposal to use money given to the council to accommodate new housing developments will be discussed at a budget meeting tonight (Wednesday) with the final say at full council on January 18.

Mr Titmus said this, along with cash from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, would pay for a pedestrian link from Nag’s Head Passage, information boards, digital graphics.