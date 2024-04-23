Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Along with other Urban Councils in England and Wales, the Sleaford Urban District Council was dissolved in 1974 and new District and Parish Councils were formed instead. North Kesteven District Council is also commemorating its anniversary year.

Sleaford Town Council has 18 serving Town Councillors and 13 members of dedicated staff. The council is responsible for the ownership, management and administration of the play areas, the cemetery, allotments, markets, Eastgate car park, Eastgate Green, events such as the Sleaford 1940s Day and the Christmas Market, Mayoral engagements, public conveniences, memorials and monuments, litter and dog bins and street furniture.

The council has owned or leased several buildings since its formation, but now resides in its own building, the picturesque Sleaford Town Hall in Navigation Yard. Here, regular council meetings take place and three rooms are available for community hire.

Sleaford Town Hall.

To celebrate the 50 years of Sleaford Town Council, there will be a Civic Service in St Denys' Church, Sleaford on Sunday April 28. The service will commence at 2pm and members of the public are welcome to attend.

A book called "Celebrating Fifty" has been compiled by Councillor Anthony Brand and local historian Simon Pawley, supported by the Town Council, Sleaford Museum Trust and the Sleaford and District Civic Trust. The book contains many photographs of buildings and landmarks in Sleaford, together with significant historic information.

A Sleaford Heritage Trail map has also been made and the Trail was created by Sleaford and District Civic Trust. Development of the Trail was assisted by the Town Council, Sleaford Museum Trust, Sleaford Gallery Arts Trust, Sleaford Little Theatre, The Castle Heritage Group and Poacher Line Community Rail Partnerhsip. The Trail enables users to scan a code on their smartphone from the green plaques in each location, giving an opportunity to learn more information about the Town.