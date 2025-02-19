Special display celebrates 800th anniversary of 1225 Magna Carta

Coun Lindsey Cawrey at the entrance to the Magna Carta Vault at Lincoln Castle. Photo: LCC

Visitors to Lincoln Castle have the rare opportunity to see three of the most important documents in British legal history side by side.

To celebrate the 800th anniversary of the 1225 Charter of the Forest, visitors can step into the past and experience an extra special display bringing together the 1225 charter, the 1215 Magna Carta and 1217 Forest Charter.

Whereas the legendary Magna Carta declared that kings had to act within the rule of law, its equally important companion document, the Charter of the Forest, reclaimed land for use by ordinary people.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, explains: “The legacy of Magna Carta, as a symbol of liberty and the rule of law, is well known. Less so, the Charter of the Forest, which, in re-establishing the rights of ordinary people to access swathes of common land, became of one of the earliest examples of the establishment of fundamental rights, privileges and economic protection for freemen.

“I am proud that Lincoln Castle is the only place in the world where these international icons of law and fundamental human rights can be seen side by side. I hope that people take this fantastic opportunity to see them.”

The display comes as the first phase of repairs to the Castle’s medieval walls are completed, giving visitors the opportunity to admire the beautiful Eastgate entrance once again.

The three documents are on display until June 1, 2025 in the magnificent surroundings of the David P J Ross Magna Carta Vault.

Entry to the vault is included as part of a Lincoln Castle day ticket or annual pass, which also lets you explore the Medieval Wall Walk and Victorian Prison. Book your tickets at www.lincolncastle.com.