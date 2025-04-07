Special VE80 events in Horncastle to include celebration concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A programme of events to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day has been announced by the Horncastle and District branch of the Royal British Legion.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julian Millington, a member of the branch, says: “Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered his victorious address to the nation, announcing the end of the war in Europe, on May 8 1945 at 3pm.

"The news was greeted with great joy around the country. Now Horncastle, along with the rest of the country, will celebrate this anniversary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Legion’s programme begins on Thursday, May 8 when there will be bell-ringing and a service at St Mary’s Church.

A wartime event in Market Place, Horncastle, possibly an RAF display during War Weapons Week in April, 1941. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle History and Heritage Society).

The bells will be sounded at 6.30 pm, at exactly the same time as others around the country.

This will be followed at St Mary’s by a service at which 80 lanterns will be on display to celebrate the milestone.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, May 10 when The Stanhope Hall will host a special VE80 concert featuring Banovallum Brass and local singer Claudia Bush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hall will be decked out in red, white and blue to create a street party-type atmosphere, and everyone going along is encouraged to don 1940s-style dress.

The doors for the event will open at 6.15 pm. A barbecue, tea and coffee will be provided by Horncastle Lions and will be available to buy from 6.30 pm. But visitors can also take along their own drinks and nibbles if they wish.

Tickets for the concert and party are £7.50 each and are available now from Kennedy’s shop at Bull Ring or from The Big Chair Company shop at The Wong.

Alternatively, you can call Julian Millington, of the Royal British Legion, on 07985 372871.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE80 celebrations will take place across the country on and around May 8. The national organisers say: “This will be not only a tribute to those who fought for the freedom we enjoy today but also a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity that have defined our country ever since.

"We encourage everyone to take part and gather in the streets, gardens, town and city halls, clubs and pubs, and at home too, to be part of this anniversary day of joy, reflection and celebration.”