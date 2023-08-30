Spotlight on town trades

A new exhibition in Caistor is telling the inside stories on the town’s businesses.

The Memories of Our Town exhibition is open daily until September 19. Image: Dianne Tuckett

In a collaboration between the centre team and local photographer Martha Woodward, Memories of Life in Our Town gives a snapshot of local businesses over the past 100 years and includes a close-up look at the stories behind the shop doors of today’s traders.

Liz Jefferson worked on the exhibition alongside centre manager Clare O’Shea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz said: “This is a slightly different take on a heritage exhibition, but one that has already had a lot of interest.

​Alison Riley, left, of Bridal Reloved with photographer Martha Woodward. Image: Dianne Tuckett

"Before the industrial revolution, Caistor had an enormous number of trades and shops.

"Then the decline started – the canal didn’t get here, the railway didn’t get here.

"There is a lot of evidence of these former shops and trades in the buildings of the town and this exhibition shows some of that, thanks to local residents who have shared their memories and knowledge.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is hoped people visiting the exhibition will add to the information too.

Clare said: “We have a box on the wall in the exhibition room and we hope people will put in their own memories, so the information we have now can be added to.

"We hope to then look at setting up a project with young people to do some more research.

"This is just the seed of an idea, but we can see where it goes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cataloguing the town’s current shops is an important part of the project, to provide the heritage of the future.

This was something Martha Woodward was working on before she was approached to be part of the exhibition.

She said: “I was working on my own project ‘Inside Stories’ with the idea of taking photographs of the inside of the town’s shops.

"I want to thank all the businesses that made me so welcome and Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre for the opportunity to be part of this exhibition.”​

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exhibition will be open daily until Tuesday September 19, 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

​As part of the exhibition, Liz Jefferson will be leading a walk through the town next Thursday, September 7, heading out from Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre at 10am.