Steam over to Carrington Rally this Bank Holiday weekend

A scene from Carrington Rally in 2023.

From the great steam engines to the mini models and trade stands, there is plenty to see and do over the two-day Carrington Rally event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrington Rally is held on the traditional May bank holiday and for 2025 the show will run on Sunday May 25 and Monday May 26, with gates opening to the public at 9am.

Originally starting in 1961, Carrington Rally is now in its 64th year and is run completely by a team of volunteers who are dedicated to keeping the traditional heritage show magic running for new generations to experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the magic of the magnificent steam engines, craft and trade stalls to the interactive and working displays there truly is something for everyone to enjoy. Each year the show attracts thousands of people to an open-air and spacious environment.

The fun fair will be operating all day for Carrington Rally.

New for the 2025 show, there is the exhilarating and fast-paced Knights of Albion display team performing in the main ring on both show days.

The Knights of Albion are fast becoming one of the UK’s premier jousting teams. With breathtaking jousting displays, original storylines, movie-quality armour and colourful costumes, the Knights of Albion push out all the stops to make their show something extra special.

Using professional stunt riders, jousters, acrobats, musicians and performers, along with beautiful trick-trained horses, they really bring an all-star, action-packed performance!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from the usual attractions and interactive exhibits for all the family. There are hundreds of vintage vehicles, tractors, historical displays, steam engines and much loved vintage fun fair.

There will be lots of different entertainment and live music playing. In the evenings there is also music, fairground rides and steam engines providing a glowing warm atmosphere.

You can go online for tickets for both entry to the show, and to book camping pitches. Advanced ticket sales are available up until the day of the show at a 10 per cent discounted rate. Visit: https://www.carringtonrally.co.uk/tickets