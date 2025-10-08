Steel frame goes up for manor’s function room
According to East Lindsey District Council, the steel frame for the building arrived on site last week and was already being erected.
The frame will see works come above ground and be more noticeable by the general public.
The function room will be big enough to cater for 100 people for the house on West Street, thanks to £2.1 million in government funding to carry out the renovations.
So far, the work programme has seen drainage, electrical and foundations for the building created.
The steel parts are connected on-site using bolts or welding.
ELDC said once the framework has been erected, the team will be able to begin laying bricks, completing the roofing and it will be “a visual transformation to the space”.
During the construction of the new function room, the Manor House remains open for visitors, there is reduced car parking at the site, but other parking is available close by for visitors to use.
You can find out more about the project on the dedicated website - https://connectedwolds.co.uk/alford-manor-house/