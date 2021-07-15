Step back in time this weekend

Lincoln Castle.

The event, which runs from Saturday (July 17) to Sunday August 1, is in its third year and will be taking place at Lincoln Castle as well as the Museum

This year's event will see the launch of two new projects – Collection Virtual, where you can take a virtual tour of the museum archaeology gallery and collections, and Hidden Lindum Colonia (Roman Lincoln) – a trail between the Collection Museum and Lincoln Castle area, so visitors can see what buildings would have looked like in Roman times.

“It is an event for everybody to discover the stories, sites and people that make our Lincolnshire local communities so very special,” said Anita Fox, learning manager, who is organising the festival.

The Collection

"Our festival includes stories from across the county brought to you by film, live lunchtime talks, displays of local projects, tours and talks and children's activities.

"It is set to be a brilliant festival – a real celebration of Lincolnshire communities enabling residents to explore our wonderful local places."