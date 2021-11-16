Story of pioneering plastic surgery and life on the county’s farms explored in new exhibitions at North Kesteven museums

Mrs Smith's Cottage Life on the Land exhibition - potato picking. EMN-210811-152808001

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum launched ‘Rebuilding Heroes’ on Friday (November 12).

This exhibition focuses on the poignant and uplifting story of the Guinea Pig Club – a social group of young men formed during their recovery from experimental plastic surgery for burns sustained during their service in the Second World War.

Learn about pioneering plastic surgeon Sir Archibald McIndoe and the link to nearby Rauceby Hospital.

Pioneering plastic surgeon Sir Archibald McIndoe features in the Cranwell exhibition. EMN-210811-152640001

An untold piece of local history, this is a heart-warming reminder about the power of positivity. Museum supervisor, Angela Riley, said: “This exhibition has been the most challenging the staff and volunteers have worked on. Although that aside, we have been uplifted by the resilience, strength of character and positivity that the Guinea Pigs showed.”

The museum is open Friday-Monday, 10am-3pm. Admission free. The exhibition runs until April 30.

Mrs Smith’s Cottage at Navenby is hosting an exhibition by Matthew Bayly funded by the University of Lincoln, entitled; ‘Life on the Land: Lincolnshire’s Farming Experiences’.

Opening on Friday November 19, the exhibition tells the story of Lincolnshire farming, using the memories and experiences of those involved.

An interesting and honest look at the everyday life of farming communities, pairing archival material with oral history recordings from three generations of farmers, this exhibition is a close-up look at rural life over the past 100 years.

The exhibition is open to the public until January 31. Admission is included with the standard admission charge. The cottage is open Friday-Monday, 12-4pm. Mrs Smith’s Cottage is offering a range of workshops and talks this winter:

Stir-Up Sunday, Christmas Pudding Livestream – Sunday November 21, live on Facebook at 1pm

Lino Printing Christmas Cards: A festive workshop led by Harriott Brand – Friday December 3, 6pm-8:30pm

Collage Christmas Cards: A festive family workshop – Sunday December 5, 12-4pm