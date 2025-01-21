Strategy workshops set to make the most of heritage in North Kesteven

The Hub in Sleaford, one of two locations for the North Kesteven Heritage Strategy Workshops.

People who live in, work in or visit North Kesteven district are invited to join in a strategy workshop to explore and create an action plan to improve the built and cultural heritage in the district over the next 10 years.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heritage Lincolnshire is exploring how local heritage can be a tool for developing the district and improving peoples’ lives in North Kesteven.

Bring your thinking caps and creativity as there will be several activities exploring local history, heritage offers in North Kesteven, what the district needs, project ideas and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eventual developed heritage strategy and action plan is hoped to meet the needs of local heritage organisations, charities, local people and the local authority too.

If you haven't already, don't forget to book your place and have your say in developing the North Kesteven Heritage Strategy at one of the workshops.

They will be held on January 29, from 6-8pm at the International Bomber Command Centre, or on February 1, from 10.30am-12.30pm at the Hub, Sleaford.

Book your place here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/north-kesteven-heritage-strategy-workshops-3946133

If you can not make it in person, have your say via the online survey here: https://forms.office.com/e/tPZmnbf659