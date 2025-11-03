Striking display of poppies, made from recycled drink-cans, at Horncastle church

With Remembrance Day coming up, a striking and “environmentally-friendly” display of poppies has been created at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two members of the congregation have hand-crafted the display of 101 poppies in the grounds of the historic church on Church Lane.

Ingeniously, they were all made from recycled materials, including soft-drinks cans, wire and a broom handle, with each piece painstakingly painted by hand. The display is topped by a white cross, bearing the words ‘Lest We Forget’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church members hope to add more poppies each year, creating a growing tribute to those who served and gave their lives in global wars and conflicts.

The display of 101 poppies, made from recycled drink-cans, and a white cross in the grounds of St Mary's Church, Horncastle.

A spokesperson said: “The creative and environmentally-friendly display will be a focal point for Remembrance Day services in Horncastle, celebrating both community spirit and also the memory of those who gave their lives.

"A big thankyou to the two members of our congregation, Jane and Chris, who have created the poppy display. If you are passing, please do come and have a look. Made from soft-drinks cans, the poppies are just beautiful.”

Feedback has been positive, with one churchgoer, Helen Marshall, posting on Facebook: “They look amazing, Jane and Chris. Thank you for the work you put into making them. Drinking the Coke from the cans was the easy part!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Day is next Tuesday (November 11) when the nation honours members of the Armed Forces who have died in the line of duty.

Remembrance Sunday is this coming weekend (November 9) when services will be held across the Horncastle area, including at St Mary’s.