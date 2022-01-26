Suggested ways you can celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in North Kesteven

A beacon lit at North Kestevens International Bomber Command Centre in April 2016 for the Queens 90th birthday. It will again host a beacon for the Platinum Jubilee, on June 2, marking the start of a weekend of activities. EMN-220126-095654001

While February 6 marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the designated weekend for national celebrations is an extended Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday to Sunday June 2 to 5, 2022.

This replaces the Spring Bank Holiday on the last Monday of May.

Street parties are always popular ways to bring communities together in celebration, with the dedicated day being on Sunday June 5, with people across the country invited to sit down together to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch.

If communities plan their arrangements in line with this, they might want to consider how it ties in with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at Buckingham Palace where pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus, costumes as well

as cutting-edge visual technology are promised.

For any street parties that require street closures, agreements must be made with the County Council’s Highways Department four to 12 weeks in advance. See Guidance at: www.gov.uk/organise-street-partyChairman of North Kesteven District Council Coun Susannah Barker-Milan said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember. Whether on a whole-town or village scale or

as a street or a cluster of houses, the communities within North Kesteven are renowned for being supporting, collaborative and respectful.

“If this takes the shape of a street party, please consider how this can be done in a way that maximises enjoyment and inclusion for the entire neighbourhood, whilst not restricting those who need to get about to carry out their own public service.

“I would really encourage everyone to consider how they can respond to the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative by planting trees, hedges or bushes on a community or a more domestic-scale for both now and as a lasting and beneficial legacy.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting is best done by the end of March. Planting projects can be uploaded on to an interactive map at: www.queensgreencanopy.orgThere will also be a dedicated network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identification of 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

There are other ways which communities can engage in. The Queen’s Beacons – Community beacon lighting, will be on Thursday, June 2. Building on the tradition and success of previous jubilees, community groups, organisations and businesses are encouraged to join in with a chain of beacons the length and breadth of the country and across the Commonwealth, followed by the suggested planting of seven trees on the beacon site.

Or you can enter a competition to ‘design’ a Platinum Jubilee Pudding or cake to be promoted as the official sweet treat of the celebrations. Details at www.fortnumandmason.com/platinum-pudding. Closing date is February 4.

A focus on Church services is scheduled for Friday, June 3, in line with the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. Details will follow from the Diocese of Lincoln at www.lincoln.anglican.org and from other faith groups.

Additionally, the public can apply to be involved in other commemorative activities.

On Thursday, June 2, it is Trooping the Colour held in full for the first time since the pandemic. Tickets are available by public ballot at https://qbp.army.mod.uk/On Saturday, June 4, there will be a Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, for which members of the public can apply to attend a live concert; billed as bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars to celebrate the most significant

moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign. The ballot for UK residents to secure tickets will be launched in February.