Tattershall Castle closed to public due to fallen debris
The Trust had announced at the beginning of April that the castle would close as a precautionary measure after debris was found on the ground around the building, but had continued to allow visitors free entry to the surrounding grounds to explore while they completed investigations to ensure everyone’s safety.
However, officials have now taken the decision to close the grounds too, after debris was found in the wider area.
A statement from the Trust on its social media said: “The safety of our visitors, staff, volunteers and the castle heritage are our top priority, and we're continuing to investigate the cause.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and really appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support.
“Easter is a really important time for the National Trust, so please do feel free to visit the near-by properties Gunby Hall and Gardens and Belton Estate.”
