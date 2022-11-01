Thank you to Bill from Horncastle War Memorial Centre

Bill Aron with Julian Millington.

Bill Aron has been one of the driving forces behind the Horncastle War Memorial Centre coming to fruition, having been involved with the project since the hospital closed in 1998, and the chairman of the committee since 2002, when the centre opened.

Upon his retirement from the committee, the current Trustees arranged a presentation to Bill and presented him with an engraved image of the Horncastle War Memorial Centre following the latest meeting of the trustees.

Julian Millington, the new chairman of the committee and chairman of the Horncastle Royal British Legion, paid tribute to Bill at a presentation to thank him for his service.

The engraved image of the Horncastle War Memorial Centre.

Advertisement

He said: “Bill Aron has been the key figure in the success of the Horncastle War Memorial Centre, and was instrumental in raising the funds to purchase the building, and the further funds required to transform the building into the excellent facility it is today. The success of the building is clear to see.”

Bill paid tribute to all those who he has worked with over the years, and added:

"The Centre has been a success from day one and we have two or three that have been here from day one.

“It is part of our heritage - the town’s living war memorial and it is only fitting that its now led by Julian, the chairman of the RBL.

Advertisement