Think you know Mablethorpe? Discover its hidden history!

Mablethorpe Histories App

​A new interactive app celebrating the history of Mablethorpe is now available to download and explore.

The Mablethorpe Histories augmented reality app has been developed by the University of Lincoln, commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council through the coastal communities fund.

Users can view interactive videos of re-enacted historical characters at locations along the town promenade and learn about events from Mablethorpe’s past. This includes finding out about prehistoric forests, the days of smugglers, and how train travel saw the rise of the resort, with a virtual postcard to collect for each story.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy at the county council, said: “Mablethorpe has hidden histories that visitors and locals alike may be completely unaware of. Before it was the popular seaside resort it is today, we know there is evidence of medieval settlements and trade through the ages as a market town.

“This app uses modern day technology to transform your surroundings into a historical window to the past! It’s a great addition to our coastal offer for tourists, but also a fascinating resource for locals.”