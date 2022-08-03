Thousands flock to first two-day Heckington Show for three years

Death-defying stunts from the Bolddog Lings FMX display.

It was an emotional moment for show chairman Charles Pinchbeck to see all the volunteers’ hard work come to fruition and he said it had been a great event, drawing around 25,000 visitors to the 154th show – the most since 2016.

He said: “It has been a fantastic relaunch after three years since we have had a full show – a good crowd and everyone has said how much they have enjoyed it and looking forward to coming back next year. It is a great way to come out of the pandemic.”

The first couple of meetings of the show committee in the autumn will see them debrief and discuss exciting plans for the future.

Fantastic relaunch of two-day show - chairman Charles Pinchbeck in the ring for the grand parade of livestock.

It has been a tough few years for the show, with the cancellations and restrictions, as well as being dogged by wet weather in years prior. So Charles said it has been nice not to have to deal with anything as challenging for once, instead being able to concentrate on his livestock judging, which he loves, catching up with the exhibitors.

Ground conditions dictated a slightly different layout than usual, while the dog show, rabbit show and antiques tent were missing, with the hope that fresh recruits will organise these aspects next year. The show fields have been re-seeded over to stabilise the ground, although the main ring had to be watered for 10 days to make it soft enough for the show jumpers after the dry weather.