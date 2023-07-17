Boston saw a record-breaking £95 million economic benefit from tourism last year – according to a new report by Global Tourism Solutions.

The findings showed the £95.13 million of investment from tourists to be the highest since the data was first recorded in 2011, up from £70.96 million in 2021.

In terms of visitors, the report found that 1.3 million people visited Boston during 2022, up from 1.09 million the previous year, with 210,000 staying in the Borough and over a million visiting for the day.

Shopping and enjoying the local hospitality were the two most popular activities, with almost £26million spent in the Borough’s shops and over £20million in its cafes, restaurants, and bars.

There were also 1,044 tourism-related jobs across Boston for the year, a 27% increase from 2021 and showing nearly a full recovery to the pre-pandemic levels of employment in the sector.

Councillor Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for Culture at Boston Borough Council, said: “It is great to see visitors coming back and enjoying what Boston has to offer again after the pandemic, especially enjoying some of the fantastic local independent shops, restaurants and traders we are lucky to have.

“We want to continue to highlight some of the unique heritage, recreation, shopping and hospitality attractions we have as a Borough, and to make sure we put Boston on the map as a great place to live, work and visit.”

Councillor Dale Broughton, deputy leader at Boston Borough Council, said: “This new report is really positive in showing an increasing interest in visiting Boston, and we want to use this as a foundation to continue to build on moving forwards.