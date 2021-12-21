Paul Scott gives the news a thumbs up. EMN-211220-104805001

The Joseph Banks Centre has been awarded £7,000, and the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in Spilsby £184,700, from the Cultural Recovery Fund by English Heritage and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Paul Scott, Trustee and Curator of the Sir Joseph Banks Centre, which opened in May this year, said the museum’s trustees were thrilled to hear they received the funding, as it will be helpful to cover the museum’s overheads and ongoing costs.

He said: “We have some amazing ideas for the future, and look forward to seeing lots of visitors in the new year.

“As well as greeting visitors, we will be reaching out to schools and local groups with a new education programme aimed at raising awareness of the natural world and particularly the environment. We will also continue to develop our collections and work behind the scenes to record and make available digital learning material on our websites and social media sites.

“We also look forward to welcoming new volunteers and students who may wish to join our team to work on our many projects.”

Andrew Panton, spokesman for the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, said: “We were thrilled to hear we have received funding thanks to the Government’s #CultureRecoveryFund so that we can continue to be here for you and #HereForCulture.

“This grant helps to pay some of our winter running costs to ensure that we are still here and back stronger next year.”

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins also said she was “delighted” at the news.

Nearly 140 heritage organisations in England will benefit from £15.5 million this Christmas thanks to the government’s Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage, with 50 sites here in the Midlands and East receiving £4.8million in grants this Christmas.

Other Lincolnshire heritage organisations receiving funding from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund include the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), set to receive £315,000.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive, National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “This latest round of the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage provides a welcome Christmas boost for Heritage organisations.

“With the situation changing daily, the funding will be crucial in helping heritage sites navigate their seasonal activities ensuring the safety of their visitors and their communities.