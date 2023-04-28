Register
Travel back to 1760s as historic house in Boston holds free Georgian Day

There will be a chance to take a trip back to the 1760s at Fydell House, in Boston, next month, when the historic building holds a Georgian Day.

By David Seymour
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Fydell House, in Boston.Fydell House, in Boston.
Fydell House, in Boston.

The free event will take place at the townhouse in South Street on Saturday, May 13, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

With the help of Time Will Tell Theatre performers, visitors will be transported to the Georgian period, when Fydell House was a bustling merchant’s home, and come face to face with figures from the building’s past.

For younger ones, there will be a chance to design a delft tile and make a Georgian paper theatres . Families will also be able to follow a new activity trail. In addition, the café will be open.

The event forms part of a project to revitalise Fydell House, helped by a £60,000 development grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

