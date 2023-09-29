Register
Tribute to Dambusters lost in Poland in WWII laid at crash site

​A special tribute to our Dambusters who were killed in action in Poland has been laid at the site.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:09 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:21 BST
Simon Elmer (centre) at the memorial in Poland with friend Anna Stalmierska and Lieutenant Robert Dusza.Simon Elmer (centre) at the memorial in Poland with friend Anna Stalmierska and Lieutenant Robert Dusza.
​On May 16 1945, Lancaster bombers of 617 Sqn RAF, aka the Dambusters, flew a daylight mission from RAF Woodhall Spa to Swinemuende in Poland (now Swinoujscie), aiming for the German pocket battleship ‘Lutzow’ which was moored providing naval gunfire against the advancing Soviet Army.

Lancaster NG228, coded KC-C, armed with a 9000lb Tallboy bomb, was hit by anti-aircraft artillery fire close to the target and the port wing was blown from the aircraft, which crashed in forest on Karsibor Island with the loss of all seven crew.

A memorial, using a piece of the airframe, was later created at the crash site.

Simon's wreath and floral tribute at the memorial.Simon's wreath and floral tribute at the memorial.
The Lutzow was later sunk in Swinemuende harbour.

So when Simon Elmer, who has longstanding connections with RAF Woodhall Spa and regularly organises local 1940s events heard about the crew’s heroics, he arranged to visit the site of the crash during his holiday to the Polish Baltic coast.

“It resonated with me that this officers in this young crew would have probably been billeted in the Petwood Hotel and the NCOs [non-commissioned officers] would have frequented the historic Bluebell pub in Tattershall Thorpe close to their quarters,” he said.

Simon then arranged a wreath bearing the 617 Squadron crest from the Royal British Legion and the names of the crew, along with a floral tribute and made the challenging drive for around a mile along deep forest tracks in a hire car before reaching the memorial.

Simon and his wife were then joined by Lieutenant Robert Dusza from 8th Coastal Defence Flotilla, representing the Polish Armed Forces for a poignant tribute to the lost crew members, reading out their names, placing the wreaths, and then observing a minute’s silence.

