UPDATE: Human bones found in garden at Ancaster believed to be Roman

Brookside Close in Ancaster - police are handing over the investigation to Lincolnshire archaeologists and South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Google Streetview

Police say they have concluded their investigations after a discovery of human bones buried in a garden behind a bungalow in Ancaster.

The bones were uncovered while the owner of the property in Brookside Close was digging on Saturday.

Police officers attended the scene and a tent was put up on site while the remains were uncovered and removed for testing.

A police guard remained on site while investigations were ongoing.

However, in an update at 3.45pm today (Tuesday March 11) a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation into human remains found in the garden of a property in Ancaster have now concluded, and we can confirm that we are not treating the discovery of these bones as involving any suspicious circumstances.

“Based on assessment of the bones, and the presence of what is believed to be Roman pottery found in the burial site along with other information from our enquiries, we believe them to belong to someone from centuries-old settlements which were heavily present in the area.”

They added: “We are now in the process of finalising our report in preparation of handing the investigation over to the Lincolnshire County Council Archaeology team and South Kesteven District Council, who will lead on any further examinations.”

A neighbour said the occupier of the bungalow in the quiet cul-de-sac had recently moved in and was doing the place up at the time.

There had been speculation that it may relate to Ancaster's Roman past as the village developed on the site of a Roman town on Ermine Street.

To the north-west of Ancaster is a Roman marching camp, and some 4th-century Roman earthworks are still visible.

Excavations have found a cemetery of more than 250 Roman burials, including 11 stone coffins.

A dig by Channel 4 TV’s Time Team in 2002 uncovered more Roman remains including a burial.