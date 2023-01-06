The sudden appearance of a sinkhole in Gosberton caused traffic disruption yesterday when a lorry’s wheels became stuck in it.

The sinkhole which opened up in Gosberton on Thursday.

The large water-filled hole opened up in Salem Street at around 9.45am.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that a lorry was stuck in the road at the junction of Salem Street and High Street. The road was later closed and the lorry recovered.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways team said on Thursday: “We have currently closed the road and have an emergency repair crew on site to assess the damage and hopefully find the cause.

"Because of the location of a water utility cover at the specific location that the sinkhole has emerged, we have also notified Anglian Water of the issue.”

Advertisement

However, Anglian Water told us their checks showed no water pipes had broken in the area, so the cause remains a mystery.

Local historian Stuart Henderson did some research to the site of the sinkhole and discovered a strange historical connection.

Advertisement

In his Facebook group Bygone Gosberton, he explains: “A lorry drove over what had been an unidentified weakness in the road surface, The road collapsed and the lorry ended up stuck in what was a substantial sized sinkhole.

"The hole was full of water.

Advertisement