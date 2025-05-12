VE Day 80 commemorated in series of events

There was an ongoing special exhibition at the Joseph Banks Centre called "Victory in Horncastle" and other events including a celebration concert by the Banovallum Brass band at the Stanhope Hall on Saturday night.

Dogdyke Pumping Station held a free open day with a VE Day theme, including military and civilian vehicles and 1940s music.

Woodhall Spa marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a VE Day 80 event at the Petwood Hotel on Thursday May 8.

The event at the hotel which has a close wartime association with the RAF, featured music from Miss Sarah-Jane and the 78DJ, and there was food and drink with the event open to the public.

1 . wilcox family from metheringham at petwood hotel.jpg The Wilcox family from Metheringham at the Petwood Hotel event. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

2 . dog archie Smith at the petwood hotel.jpg Dog Archie Smith at the Petwood Hotel. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

3 . l to r- holton le clay experience 35th year old school reunion. Bob daniel, anne daniel, val earley, pam james, mike james and frank baker on facetime.jpg L-R - Holton le Clay experience their 35th year old school reunion. Bob Daniel, Anne Daniel, Val Earley, Pam James, Mike James and Frank Baker on Facetime. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

4 . Petwood spitfire flyover.jpg A flypast by the BBMF Spitfire and Hurricane. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON