VE Day 80 commemorated in series of events

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 13:14 BST
A number of events took place around the Horncastle area to commemorate VE Day.

There was an ongoing special exhibition at the Joseph Banks Centre called "Victory in Horncastle" and other events including a celebration concert by the Banovallum Brass band at the Stanhope Hall on Saturday night.

Dogdyke Pumping Station held a free open day with a VE Day theme, including military and civilian vehicles and 1940s music.

Woodhall Spa marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a VE Day 80 event at the Petwood Hotel on Thursday May 8.

The event at the hotel which has a close wartime association with the RAF, featured music from Miss Sarah-Jane and the 78DJ, and there was food and drink with the event open to the public.

The Wilcox family from Metheringham at the Petwood Hotel event.

The Wilcox family from Metheringham at the Petwood Hotel event. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

Dog Archie Smith at the Petwood Hotel. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Dog Archie Smith at the Petwood Hotel. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

L-R - Holton le Clay experience their 35th year old school reunion. Bob Daniel, Anne Daniel, Val Earley, Pam James, Mike James and Frank Baker on Facetime.

L-R - Holton le Clay experience their 35th year old school reunion. Bob Daniel, Anne Daniel, Val Earley, Pam James, Mike James and Frank Baker on Facetime. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

A flypast by the BBMF Spitfire and Hurricane.

A flypast by the BBMF Spitfire and Hurricane. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

