Venues flying the flag to revive Woodhall’s 1940s festival

Both The Mall pub on Station Road and the Woodhall Spa Country Park have continued to host 1940’s themed events to inspire interest within the village.

The country park will have reenactments and musicians in their 1940s Festival from Friday to Sunday, July 11-13, while the Mall is hosting a weekend of music throughout the decades.

Tealin Glenn, manager at The Mall, said: “We were always a vibrant hub in the village during the 1940’s weekend. We have found it difficult to let that go."

So the pub begins this weekend of themed entertainment on Friday (July 11) with a great covers band. Then they will see the likes of a George Formby tribute and an amazing dance troupe as well as many others on Saturday and Sunday.

Tealin said: “Our highlight is the appearance of Peter Howarth, lead singer of the Hollies on Saturday night. We hope that we can keep the interest going and convince the powers that be that there is scope to have the phenomenal village event reinstated.”

The Country Park, on Stixwould Road, kicks off with entertainment on Friday evening with 1940s vocalists The Lahdidahs, and Miss Sarah Jane from 6-9.45pm, although the event opens with a bar and food from 3pm.

On Saturday gates open at 10am with a procession through the village at 11am. There will be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast and then more entertainers on stage from 12noon to 9.45pm.

On Sunday the event is open from 10am to 4.15pm with entertainment on stage from 12-4.15pm. There will be wartime re-enactment displays at 2pm on both days.

There will be lots of stalls, games, wood carving, swing chairs, vintage clothing and hair-dos too. There will also be shuttle buses to and from the village.

The 1940s Festival at Woodhall Country Park.