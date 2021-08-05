Veteran, 96, to lay wreath on VJ Day in Skegness

Wreaths will be laid at the memorial in Skegness on VJ Day, August 15.

Fred Conway will represent the Burma Star Association on Sunday, August 15.

Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion will also lay wreaths at the memorial at St Matthew's Church at 11am, along with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham on behalf of Skegness Town Council.

Victory over Japan Day - or VJ Day - was first celebrated on 15 August 1945 to mark the end of World War Two.

It was the moment that the Allies - that is Britain, the US and other countries that were fighting together - marked victory over Japan.

US President Harry S Truman broke the news at a press conference at the White House at 7pm on 14 August. Later at midnight, Britain's new prime minister Clement Atlee confirmed it, saying: "The last of our enemies is laid low."

The following day, Japan's Emperor Hirohito was heard on the radio for the first time ever when he announced the surrender.