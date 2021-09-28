VIDEO: Historic locomotive crosses historic bridge in Boston

The express passenger train was re-creating the Jolly Fisherman excursion from London to Skegness, a popular outing planned by the Great Northern Railway.

It came through Boston about noon, being pulled backwards, and then again in the early evening.

Here we see it passing over the Grade II listed Grand Sluice railway bridge, built for the Great Northern Railway in 1884 to 1885 – about 40 years before the Flying Scotsman was built – to an audience of all ages.

The Flying Scotsman crosses the Witham in Boston.