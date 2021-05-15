VIDEO: Skegness marks 100th anniversary of Royal British Legion

It was an emotional ceremony for the local branch, which nearly folded in recent years.

Held at the memorial outside St Matthew's Church, it was attended by a small group due to Covid-19 restrictions, including three members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The two-minutes silence and prayer were led by the Rector of Skegness, the Rev Richard Holden, and the Last Post and Reveille were played by bugler Jackie Parkins. A wreath was laid by RBL member Tony Kelly.

The local branch of the Royal British Legion joined the nation for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson.

The Skegness Standard broadcast live from the memorial and here is the video...