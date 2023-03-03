Volunteers needed to keep Lincolnshire Wolds Railway on track

​​A much-loved steam railway is appealing for new volunteers to help keep the vintage steam train on track.

Volunteer, Pete Price of the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, which runs heritage steam trains at Ludborough station near Louth, is holding an open day on Sunday (March 12) from 11am to 3pm, when people can come along and see the work the volunteers do and the type of jobs that are on offer.

“The running, restoration and maintenance of the railway are all carried out by volunteers, who are described by LWR spokesperson, Pauline Neal as “the lifeblood of our organisation”:

“Volunteering gives you the opportunity to meet new people from all walks of life and gain new skills,” she said, “There is a wide choice of jobs covering every aspect of the railway’s activities – from engine driving, restoration, and painting to being a train guard or working in our buffet or shop – the list is endless.

"We are also looking for help ‘behind the scenes’, from people with IT and administrative skills who could assist with organising our growing events programme.”

The LWR team are particularly keen to attract younger people, for whom volunteering can be a rewarding experience:

“Not only do they learn new skills, they can also demonstrate to prospective employers and others that they have commitment and are willing to give their free time to a cause that they support,” Pauline added.

There are exciting times ahead for the LWR, because the team are well under way with their ambitious plan to extend the line southwards towards Louth, with Phase 1 of the project seeing the ¾ mile section built from Ludborough station to Pear Tree Lane.