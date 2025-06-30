Waiting room restoration project awarded

Members of the Railway Heritage Trust with the new plaque. Photo supplied

The restoration project centred on the much loved Victorian Waiting Room at Market Rasen station has earned a top award.

At the National Railway Heritage Awards, Colt Construction received their Conservation Award for their restoration of the old waiting room at the station.

The waiting room building has been on the ‘down’ platform, for trains towards Lincoln, since the early days and is now a listed building.

Now looking pristine, it is once again able to offer shelter to travellers.

The restored waiting room and new plaque. Photo supplied

The green and yellow are the heritage colours of LNER that operated this route in the 1920s through to when British Rail was created in 1948.

Martin Barnard from Market Rasen Station Adoption Group explained: “The station waiting room was in a state of near collapse due to weathering over the years so the Station Adoption Group approached Network Rail to have it restored to its former glory and happily they engaged Colt Construction to complete the works, with support and an (£18,000) financial contribution from the Railway Heritage Trust.”

The Railway Heritage Trust is an independent company that works to preserve and maintain historic railway buildings and structures in the UK by providing grants and advice to support the conservation and restoration of these structures.

Colt Construction is based in Hull and is a family-owned company stretching back five decades. They have completed many heritage and restoration projects and received multiple accolades within the rail industry; shortlisted for heritage projects at the National Rail Heritage Awards for the past 10 years.

The formal unveiling of a plaque to commemorate this achievement took place at Market Rasen Station on Wednesday (June 25) with attendees from Colt Construction, Network Rail, Railway Heritage Trust, plus volunteers from Market Rasen Station Adoption Group.

If you have a few hours spare each week and are interested in becoming a volunteer at Market Rasen Station Adoption Group please email them at: [email protected]’