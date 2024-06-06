Watch: D-Day remembered and heroes honoured in events around Sleaford and district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commemorations have been taking place across Sleaford and district today (Thursday) to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Townspeople and village communities came together to remember the sacrifice of those who took part in or support the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 which launched the liberation of Western Europe from six years of Nazi occupation.

In Sleaford, Town Crier John Griffiths, carried out a midday declaration which was carried out by criers up and down the country to mark the occasion.

He was joined by representatives of the Royal British Legion, Mayor Coun David Suiter and Deputy Mayor Coun Linda Snookes, as well as numerous members of the public. there was even a Second World War Jeep parked close to the war memorial in the Market Place to add to the poignant atmosphere.

The Mayor Coun David Suiter and Deputy Mayor Coun Alison Snookes join Town Crier John Griffiths and Royal British Legion members in Sleaford to honour the D-Day 80th anniversary in the Market Place.

Chairman of the sleaford branch of the British legion, Jonathan Darrington-Slegg said it was a pleasure to represent the Royal British Legion in such on historic anniversary: “I thank the Town Crier for arranging the service and thank the people of Sleaford for the exceptional turn out.”

John Griffiths added: “I would like to thank everyone who turned out for the event. It is nice to have the support of the people of Sleaford for these things and I thank the Royal British Legion for coming out.

"As an ex-serviceman with the RAF and being in my 10th year as Town Crier I am still proud to represent Sleaford and do these things.

"I look forward to the British Town Crier Championships being held in Sleaford on September 7.”

Elsewhere at 10am this morning villagers of Great Hale and Little Hale came together for a wreath laying ceremony involving members of Great Hale and Little Hale Parish Councils and the Hale Magna and Hale Parva Burial Board Committee, with bugler in attendance.

There were various D-Day events in Martin including ringing of the church bells; a thanksgiving service in the church and the parish council was to light a beacon at 9.15pm on the playpark as part of the national beacon lighting event for D-Day.

Meanwhile Swaton villagers were to also due to join in the beacon lighting at 9.15pm.

Scopwick was also joining in with the beacon lighting and joining in with an exhibition about D-Day and life in 1940’s Britain, including evacuation, the Land Girls, rationing and stars of the day in the village hall from 7-10pm.

There was a short service of reflection at Ruskington parish church this morning followed by the unveiling of a Tommy Silhouette in the Garden of Remembrance in the village.