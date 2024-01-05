Watch: Sell-out historical lecture on the Boston Tea Party at the town's Guildhall Museum

The event organisers have now released a video of the popular ‘Talk & Tea’ event

A snapshot taken during the Talk & Tea lecture at Boston's Guildhall Museum.

A sell-out lecture on Boston’s historic connection to an event that forever changed the history of America has been released on video.

Arts and culture programme Transported organised events to mark the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party events last month, in partnership with Boston Borough Council,

This included the popular talk by Dr Anna Scott at the Guildhall Museum – an event that sold out well in advance.

Attendees also had the opportunity to taste the actual tea varieties that were thrown into Boston Harbour in 1773 when American colonialists staged their protest about taxes.

A spokesperson for Transported said: “We've released the recording of Dr Anna Scott's lecture, so anyone who missed it because it was sold out can now watch it for free in full.”

Dr Anna Scott, from Transported and the University of Lincoln, presented a history of Boston’s part in the story of America.

A spokesperson for Transported said: “Examining our ‘Special Relationship’ with America, the lecture begins with the story of the Pilgrims in 1607, including the 1630 foundation of Boston, Massachusetts by Bostonians and it will explore the events of the Boston Tea Party in 1773 and the ultimate Declaration of Independence of America in 1776.

“A number of tea-themed and family-friendly arts activities also took place across historical venues in Boston on the 16th September to commemorate the event. The activities were delivered in partnership between Transported and the council and were possible thanks to Arts Council England's National Lottery Project Grants.